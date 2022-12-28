Mt. Vernon outlasts Chicago Dyett in topsy-turvy battle 49-39

Saddled up and ready to go, Mt. Vernon spurred past Chicago Dyett 49-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

The first quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 13-9 lead over Chicago Dyett.

A half tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Chicago Dyett had a 31-26 edge on Mt. Vernon at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Rams pulled off a stirring 23-8 final quarter to trip the Eagles.

