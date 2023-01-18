Mt. Vernon earns solid win over Champaign Central 51-41

Mt. Vernon tipped and eventually toppled Champaign Central 51-41 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Tough to find an edge early, Mt. Vernon and Champaign Central fashioned an 8-8 stalemate through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 19-19 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Mt. Vernon a 34-24 lead over Champaign Central.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

