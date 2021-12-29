Mt. Sterling Brown County's trick is no treat for Glasford Illini Bluffs 60-31

Mt. Sterling Brown County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Glasford Illini Bluffs 60-31 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on December 29 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Hornets made the first move by forging a 60-31 margin over the Tigers after the first quarter.

