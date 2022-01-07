Mt. Pulaski tenderizes Hartsburg-Emden 60-37

Mt. Pulaski showered the scoreboard with points to drown Hartsburg-Emden 60-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Mt Pulaski faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Hartsburg-Emden took on Decatur Lutheran on December 29 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Pulaski made the first move by forging a 16-4 margin over Hartsburg-Emden after the first quarter.
Mt. Pulaski's offense stormed to a 29-9 lead over Hartsburg-Emden at halftime.
