Mt. Pulaski knocks out victory on Clinton 58-47

Mt. Pulaski tipped and eventually toppled Clinton 58-47 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 25.
In recent action on January 11, Mt Pulaski faced off against Stanford Olympia and Clinton took on Decatur St Teresa on January 18 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
