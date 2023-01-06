Mt. Pulaski hustles by Hartsburg-Emden 66-50

Mt. Pulaski stretched out and finally snapped Hartsburg-Emden to earn a 66-50 victory at Hartsburg-Emden High on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Pulaski and Hartsburg-Emden squared off with January 7, 2022 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School last season. For results, click here.
