Moweaqua Central A&M proves to be too much for Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Moweaqua Central A&M stretched out and finally snapped Maroa-Forsyth to earn a 50-39 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Moweaqua Central A&M jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 9-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Trojans showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-20 at the intermission.
Moweaqua Central A&M darted to a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.
