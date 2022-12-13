Moweaqua Central A&M proves to be too much for Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Moweaqua Central A&M stretched out and finally snapped Maroa-Forsyth to earn a 50-39 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-20 at the intermission.

Moweaqua Central A&M darted to a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

