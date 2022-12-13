 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moweaqua Central A&M proves to be too much for Maroa-Forsyth 50-39

Moweaqua Central A&M stretched out and finally snapped Maroa-Forsyth to earn a 50-39 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Moweaqua Central A&M jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 9-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans showed their spirit while rallying to within 21-20 at the intermission.

Moweaqua Central A&M darted to a 31-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 19-13 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Moweaqua Central A&M faced off on December 14, 2021 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Decatur Lutheran on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

