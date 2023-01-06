 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Moweaqua Central A&M can't hang with Macon Meridian 51-34

  • 0

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Macon Meridian still prevailed 51-34 against Moweaqua Central A&M in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.

The last time Macon Meridian and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 75-49 game on February 19, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on December 28, Macon Meridian squared off with Toledo Cumberland in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News