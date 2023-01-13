Morton's convoy passes Washington 54-43

Playing with a winning hand, Morton trumped Washington 54-43 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Morton opened with a 19-11 advantage over Washington through the first quarter.

The Potters opened a modest 30-19 gap over the Panthers at halftime.

Washington trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 37-30.

The Potters avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 17-13 stretch over the final quarter.

