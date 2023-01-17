Morton's convoy passes Galesburg 75-61

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton grabbed a 75-61 victory at the expense of Galesburg for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.

The first quarter gave Morton a 22-21 lead over Galesburg.

The Potters registered a 39-29 advantage at half over the Silver Streaks.

Galesburg clawed to within 53-45 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Potters added to their advantage with a 22-16 margin in the closing period.

