Morton's convoy passes Galesburg 75-61

Morton grabbed a 75-61 victory at the expense of Galesburg for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 17.

The first quarter gave Morton a 22-21 lead over Galesburg.

The Potters registered a 39-29 advantage at half over the Silver Streaks.

Galesburg clawed to within 53-45 through the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Potters added to their advantage with a 22-16 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.