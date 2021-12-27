Morton utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Peoria Richwoods 50-48

 Skip to main content
Bonus basketball saw Morton use the overtime to top Peoria Richwoods 50-48 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 21, Morton faced off against Stanford Olympia and Peoria Richwoods took on East Peoria on December 22 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.

The Potters darted in front of the Knights 26-21 to begin the second quarter.

Morton's control showed as it carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Potters added to their advantage with a 6-4 margin in the closing period.

