Morton utilizes overtime, extra oxygen to defeat Peoria Richwoods 50-48

Bonus basketball saw Morton use the overtime to top Peoria Richwoods 50-48 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The Potters darted in front of the Knights 26-21 to begin the second quarter.
Morton's control showed as it carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Potters added to their advantage with a 6-4 margin in the closing period.
