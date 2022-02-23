Morton squeezes past Bloomington 51-45

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Bloomington 51-45 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.

Bloomington started on steady ground by forging a 14-8 lead over Morton at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Bloomington controlled the pace, taking a 34-23 lead into intermission.

The Potters broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-36 lead over the Purple Raiders.

Morton's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 13-9 scoring edge over Bloomington.

In recent action on February 15, Morton faced off against Metamora and Bloomington took on Normal on February 17 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

