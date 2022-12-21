Morton rolls like thunder over Stanford Olympia 98-31

Morton's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Stanford Olympia 98-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Morton drew first blood by forging a 31-7 margin over Stanford Olympia after the first quarter.

The Potters' offense struck in front for a 51-18 lead over the Spartans at the intermission.

Morton jumped to a 73-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Potters put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 25-3 in the last stanza.

