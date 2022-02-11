Morton pockets narrow victory over Bartonville Limestone 45-37

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Morton wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 45-37 over Bartonville Limestone in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

Morton made the first move by forging a 26-17 margin over Bartonville Limestone after the first quarter.

The Potters' position showed as they carried a 38-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to Bartonville Limestone's finishing flurry, but Morton swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.