Morton flies high over Canton 64-29

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Morton did exactly that with a 64-29 win against Canton in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
The last time Morton and Canton played in a 67-28 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Canton faced off against Bartonville Limestone and Morton took on Rockford East on January 16 at Rockford East High School. For a full recap, click here.
