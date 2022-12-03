Morton explodes past Canton 58-28

Morton controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-28 win against Canton in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Morton opened with a 15-1 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters' shooting struck in front for a 30-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Morton thundered to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

