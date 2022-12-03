 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Morton explodes past Canton 58-28

  • 0

Morton controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-28 win against Canton in Illinois boys basketball on December 3.

Morton opened with a 15-1 advantage over Canton through the first quarter.

The Potters' shooting struck in front for a 30-14 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Morton thundered to a 45-22 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-6 edge.

Last season, Morton and Canton faced off on January 28, 2022 at Morton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News