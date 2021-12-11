Morton escapes Washington 56-55

Morton edged Washington in a close 56-55 encounter in Illinois boys basketball action on December 11.
In recent action on November 30, Washington faced off against East Peoria and Morton took on Canton on December 4 at Canton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.