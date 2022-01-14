Morton earns narrow win over Bartonville Limestone 49-41

Morton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bartonville Limestone 49-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Potters' shooting jumped to a 23-20 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The Potters hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 26-21 advantage in the frame.

