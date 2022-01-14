 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Morton earns narrow win over Bartonville Limestone 49-41

  • 0

Morton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Bartonville Limestone 49-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 7, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Morton took on East Peoria on January 8 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap

The Potters' shooting jumped to a 23-20 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The Potters hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 26-21 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News