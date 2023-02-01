 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morton drums Bartonville Limestone with resounding beat 59-22

Impressive was a ready adjective for Morton's 59-22 throttling of Bartonville Limestone on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Morton opened with a 20-5 advantage over Bartonville Limestone through the first quarter.

The Potters opened an enormous 34-9 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Morton stormed to a 52-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Potters hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-5 advantage in the frame.

The last time Morton and Bartonville Limestone played in a 45-37 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 27, Morton faced off against Pekin . Click here for a recap. Bartonville Limestone took on Washington on January 27 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For a full recap, click here.

