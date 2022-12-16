Morton dismantles Bartonville Limestone 62-28

Morton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bartonville Limestone 62-28 Friday in Illinois boys basketball on December 16.
Last season, Morton and Bartonville Limestone squared off with February 11, 2022 at Morton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 9, Bartonville Limestone faced off against Dunlap and Morton took on Champaign Central on December 10 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap
