Morton claims gritty victory against Dunlap 63-58

Mighty close, mighty fine, Morton wore a victory shine after clipping Dunlap 63-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Morton jumped in front of Dunlap 31-20 to begin the second quarter.

Morton's edge showed as it carried a 46-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rallied in the final quarter, but the Potters skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

