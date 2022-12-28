Morton casts spell on Normal West 63-55

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Morton nabbed it to nudge past Normal West 63-55 on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Morton faced off against Stanford Olympia and Normal West took on Moline on December 21 at Normal West High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.