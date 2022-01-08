Morton casts spell on East Peoria 57-52

Morton broke on top and refused to fold in holding off East Peoria 57-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 30, East Peoria faced off against Tolono Unity and Morton took on Zion-Benton on December 27 at Zion-Benton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave the Potters a 28-17 lead over the Raiders.
The third quarter gave the Potters a 50-42 lead over the Raiders.
