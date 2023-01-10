Morton carves slim margin over Fairbury Prairie Central 46-38

Morton eventually plied victory away from Fairbury Prairie Central 46-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Morton squared off with January 11, 2022 at Morton High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Morton took on Arlington Heights Hersey on December 29 at Morton High School. Click here for a recap.
