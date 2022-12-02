Moore, Normal West come from behind to clip Peoria Richwoods

NORMAL – Wriggling free on a back door cut, Nate Moore hit a shot worthy of celebrating with 16 seconds remaining Friday.

Yet Moore didn’t even take the time to crack a smile.

Sprinting down court, Moore stole the ball, was fouled and hit two free throws to close out Normal West’s 59-56 Big 12 Conference victory over previously unbeaten Peoria Richwoods.

Moore scored West’s final six and finished with 25 points as the Wildcats moved to 4-1 overall in their Big 12 opener.

Richwoods’ Tavie Smith nailed two free throws with 33 seconds left to give the Knights (5-1, 1-1) a 56-55 edge.

“I saw an opportunity so I took it,” Moore said of the go-ahead basket. “They were more looking toward the ball and what was happening, and I got the back cut.”

After Moore’s steal, he canned two free throws with seven seconds left for a three-point margin.

“I’m proud of him handling the pressure,” said West coach Ed Hafermann. “It was a great back door cut and a great pass as well.”

The Wildcats were successful in preventing Knights standout Marquel Newsome from getting a look at a potential game-tying 3-pointer. A shot at the buzzer by Jared Jackson was off the mark.

“We just didn’t give up,” Moore said. “We stayed with each other.”

Playing from behind

Newsome connected on a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter as Richwoods moved from a 29-29 halftime tie to a 39-32 lead.

The Wildcats moved within 45-42 on a Taylor Hafermann bucket only to watch Smith drill a three with one second left in the quarter.

The Knights enjoyed a 54-48 lead after a Smith steal and layup. But Kylen Smith’s 3-pointer — West’s lone trey of the second half — brought the Wildcats within 54-53 with 2:11 to play.

“That three was huge,” Coach Hafermann said. “I’m not sure we made a lot of threes. It’s nice our team can still get a win despite poor shooting from the outside.”

Pressure on

With Richwoods contesting every pass and constantly going for steals, West committed 13 of its 20 turnovers in the first half.

“Our guys persevered,” said Ed Hafermann. “Richwoods is a really good basketball team that plays tough-nosed defense. When you play a team like that, it’s difficult to get buckets. When you do score, it gives you a little more boost of energy on the defensive end. We did it defensively the fourth quarter."

West made 6 of 7 shots and forced six of Richwoods’ 14 turnovers in the final quarter.

Behind the arc

The Knights finished with eight 3-pointers. Five of those came in the second quarter with Nick Louderman tossing in three off the bench and Newsome adding two.

West sank just three treys in 13 attempts.

“They are a really aggressive team. We had to keep getting to the rim,” Moore said. “They were jumping all ball screens, jumping all passes, hand checking, all of that.”

Numbers game

Logan Sluder chipped in 11 points for West. CJ Wilson grabbed eight rebounds and Taylor Hafermann six as the Wildcats outrebounded the visitors 30-20.

Newsome paced the Knights with 14 points, Smith had 12 and Louderman 11.