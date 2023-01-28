 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montverde sets quick pace to roar over Chicago St. Rita 90-70

Montverde shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Chicago St. Rita 90-70 in a Florida boys basketball matchup on January 28.

Recently on January 21, Chicago St Rita squared off with Herriman RSL Academy in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

