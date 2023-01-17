Monticello takes a toll on Stanford Olympia 58-47

Monticello collected a solid win over Stanford Olympia in a 58-47 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Monticello and Stanford Olympia faced off on January 18, 2022 at Stanford Olympia High School. For a full recap, click here.
