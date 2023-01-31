Monticello slides past Rantoul in fretful clash 47-39

Monticello didn't flinch, finally repelling Rantoul 47-39 in Illinois boys basketball on January 31.

The last time Monticello and Rantoul played in a 70-50 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

