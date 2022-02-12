Monticello routs Decatur St. Teresa 65-43

Monticello handled Decatur St. Teresa 65-43 in an impressive showing for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 12.

The first quarter gave Monticello a 20-10 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

Monticello's offense stormed to a 34-19 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the intermission.

The Sages' authority showed as they carried a 50-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

The game was decided by the fourth quarter, which was a draw on the scoreboard at 15-15.

