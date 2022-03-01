 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello rides the rough off Herscher 37-25

Riding a wave of production, Monticello dunked Herscher 37-25 in Illinois boys basketball on March 1.

Recently on February 23 , Monticello squared up on Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Tigers authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Sages 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Herscher took the lead 23-20 to start the fourth quarter.

