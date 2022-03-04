Monticello records sound decision over El Paso-Gridley 51-46

Monticello broke on top and refused to fold in holding off El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 9-9 tie through the first quarter.
The Sages' shooting moved to a 23-17 lead over the Titans at the half.
The Sages' upper hand showed as they carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 25, Monticello faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and El Paso-Gridley took on Seneca on February 25 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.
