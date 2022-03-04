 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Monticello records sound decision over El Paso-Gridley 51-46

  • 0

Monticello broke on top and refused to fold in holding off El Paso-Gridley 51-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 9-9 tie through the first quarter.

The Sages' shooting moved to a 23-17 lead over the Titans at the half.

The Sages' upper hand showed as they carried a 32-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on February 25, Monticello faced off against Fairbury Prairie Central and El Paso-Gridley took on Seneca on February 25 at El Paso-Gridley High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News