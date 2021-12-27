Monticello rains down on Neoga 51-37

Monticello handed Neoga a tough 51-37 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Neoga took on Shelbyville on December 21 at Neoga High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.