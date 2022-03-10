Monticello pushes over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38

Monticello dumped Taylor Ridge Rockridge 54-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Monticello opened with a 11-2 advantage over Taylor Ridge Rockridge through the first quarter.
The Sages kept a 16-8 intermission margin at the Rockets' expense.
The Sages' leverage showed as they carried a 32-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
