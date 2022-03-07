 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello pushes over Bloomington Central Catholic 62-44

Monticello put together a victorious gameplan to stop Bloomington Central Catholic 62-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on March 7.

In recent action on March 1, Monticello faced off against Herscher and Bloomington Central Catholic took on Warrensburg-Latham on February 25 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

