Monticello passes stress test against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 57-47

Riding a wave of production, Monticello surfed over Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 57-47 in Illinois boys basketball on January 6.
Last season, Monticello and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central squared off with January 7, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central faced off against LaSalle-Peru and Monticello took on Tuscola on December 28 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.
