Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Monticello chalked up in tripping Clinton 62-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Monticello jumped in front of Clinton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Monticello and Clinton were engaged in a modest affair at 46-43 as the fourth quarter started.

The Sages avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the final quarter.

