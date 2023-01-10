Monticello overcomes Clinton in seat-squirming affair 62-58

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Monticello chalked up in tripping Clinton 62-58 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Monticello jumped in front of Clinton 13-8 to begin the second quarter.
A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Monticello and Clinton were engaged in a modest affair at 46-43 as the fourth quarter started.
The Sages avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 16-15 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, Monticello and Clinton faced off on December 27, 2021 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Clinton faced off against LeRoy and Monticello took on Teutopolis on January 3 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.
