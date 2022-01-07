Monticello knocks out victory on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central 75-56

Monticello trucked Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on the road to a 75-56 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on December 29, Monticello faced off against Tuscola and Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central took on Trenton Wesclin on December 30 at Trenton Wesclin High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.