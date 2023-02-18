Monticello's river of points eventually washed away Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a 65-33 cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.

Last season, Monticello and Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared off with Feb. 23, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 11, Monticello faced off against Decatur St Teresa . For results, click here. Paxton-Buckley-Loda took on Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central on Feb. 10 at Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central High School. Click here for a recap.

