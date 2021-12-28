Monticello imposes its will on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 67-34

Monticello's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 67-34 win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 18, Monticello faced off against Greenville and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Monticello a 21-7 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.
Monticello's offense thundered to a 37-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at halftime.
The Sages' might showed as they carried a 52-30 lead into the fourth quarter.
