Monticello flies high over Maroa-Forsyth 66-46

Monticello handled Maroa-Forsyth 66-46 in an impressive showing in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on December 6, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Monticello took on Catlin Salt Fork on December 3 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.