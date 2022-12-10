Monticello edges Maroa-Forsyth in tough test 54-48

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monticello found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Maroa-Forsyth 54-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Monticello darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Sages registered a 32-18 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Monticello pulled to a 41-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans tried to respond in the final quarter with a 24-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time Monticello and Maroa-Forsyth played in a 66-46 game on December 11, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 3, Maroa-Forsyth squared off with Springfield Calvary in a basketball game. For more, click here.

