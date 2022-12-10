Monticello edges Maroa-Forsyth in tough test 54-48

Monticello found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Maroa-Forsyth 54-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.

Monticello darted in front of Maroa-Forsyth 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Sages registered a 32-18 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Monticello pulled to a 41-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans tried to respond in the final quarter with a 24-13 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.