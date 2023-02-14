Monticello found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Tolono Unity 50-46 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

Last season, Monticello and Tolono Unity squared off with February 15, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 7, Tolono Unity faced off against Newton . Click here for a recap. Monticello took on Pontiac on February 7 at Monticello High School. For results, click here.

