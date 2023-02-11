Moline's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Normal 64-39 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

Last season, Normal and Moline faced off on March 1, 2022 at Normal Community High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 4, Moline faced off against Bloomington . Click here for a recap. Normal took on Yorkville Christian on February 4 at Yorkville Christian High School. For results, click here.

