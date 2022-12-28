 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Moline imposes its will on Springfield Lanphier 70-40

Moline stormed to a first-quarter lead and cruised to a 70-40 win over Springfield Lanphier in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Moline a 15-4 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

The Maroons registered a 38-19 advantage at intermission over the Lions.

Moline steamrolled to a 54-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Maroons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-8 edge.

In recent action on December 21, Moline faced off against Normal West and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on December 16 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

