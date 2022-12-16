Minonk Fieldcrest pockets narrow victory over Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 71-67

With little to no wiggle room, Minonk Fieldcrest nosed past Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 71-67 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 16.
Recently on December 9, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian squared off with Peoria Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.