Minonk Fieldcrest nets nifty win over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-50

Minonk Fieldcrest poked just enough holes in Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's defense to garner a taut 52-50 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Minonk Fieldcrest darted in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 11-5 to begin the second quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest's offense moved to a 24-13 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest's influence showed as it carried a 35-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Minonk Fieldcrest would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

