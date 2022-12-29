Minonk Fieldcrest gallops past El Paso-Gridley 58-40

Saddled up and ready to go, Minonk Fieldcrest spurred past El Paso-Gridley 58-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 12-5 advantage over El Paso-Gridley through the first quarter.

The Titans didn't give up, slicing the gap to 23-21 at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest darted to a 38-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-10 stretch over the fourth quarter.

