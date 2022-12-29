 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Minonk Fieldcrest gallops past El Paso-Gridley 58-40

  • 0

Saddled up and ready to go, Minonk Fieldcrest spurred past El Paso-Gridley 58-40 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 29.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 12-5 advantage over El Paso-Gridley through the first quarter.

The Titans didn't give up, slicing the gap to 23-21 at the half.

Minonk Fieldcrest darted to a 38-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 20-10 stretch over the fourth quarter.

In recent action on December 16, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Lexington and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on December 16 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News