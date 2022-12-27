Minonk Fieldcrest escapes Aurora Christian in thin win 40-37

Minonk Fieldcrest didn't flinch, finally repelling Aurora Christian 40-37 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 16-8 advantage over Aurora Christian through the first quarter.
The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at intermission over the Knights.
Minonk Fieldcrest broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-28 lead over Aurora Christian.
The Eagles rallied with a 9-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.
Recently on December 16, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.