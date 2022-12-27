 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Minonk Fieldcrest escapes Aurora Christian in thin win 40-37

Minonk Fieldcrest didn't flinch, finally repelling Aurora Christian 40-37 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 16-8 advantage over Aurora Christian through the first quarter.

The Eagles came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at intermission over the Knights.

Minonk Fieldcrest broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-28 lead over Aurora Christian.

The Eagles rallied with a 9-7 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Knights prevailed.

Recently on December 16, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with Bloomington Cornerstone Christian in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

