Minonk Fieldcrest dominates Tremont 64-41

Minonk Fieldcrest's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tremont 64-41 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Tremont and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 50-43 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 14, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tremont took on Heyworth on January 19 at Tremont High School. For results, click here.

