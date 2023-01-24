Minonk Fieldcrest dominates Tremont 64-41

Minonk Fieldcrest's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Tremont 64-41 on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Tremont and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 50-43 game on January 25, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Tremont took on Heyworth on January 19 at Tremont High School. For results, click here.
