Minonk Fieldcrest dismantles Deer Creek-Mackinaw in convincing manner 62-31

Minonk Fieldcrest recorded a big victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw 62-31 at Minonk Fieldcrest High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Minonk Fieldcrest faced off against LeRoy and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Riverton on January 7 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.